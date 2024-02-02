Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 84.78 crore
Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 84.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales84.7865.68 29 OPM %7.053.84 -PBDT3.352.34 43 PBT0.040.24 -83 NP0.030.18 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 40.38% in the December 2023 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 34.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 9.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit rises 33.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Bright Brothers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon