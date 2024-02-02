Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 84.78 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 84.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales84.7865.68 29 OPM %7.053.84 -PBDT3.352.34 43 PBT0.040.24 -83 NP0.030.18 -83
