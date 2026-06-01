Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 40.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 60.65% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp declined 40.49% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.65% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.65% to Rs 15.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 46.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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