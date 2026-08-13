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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit declines 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 56.24% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Investcorp declined 45.15% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.24% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.7015.31 -56 OPM %24.3344.94 -PBDT2.564.58 -44 PBT2.324.41 -47 NP1.983.61 -45

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST