Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.97 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 1090.38 crore

Net Loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 30.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 223.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 1090.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 965.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1090.38965.0431.0639.26194.402.57-30.97-223.30-30.97-223.30

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