Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 992.12 crore

Net Loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 56.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 158.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 992.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 866.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 317.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 799.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 3833.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3594.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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