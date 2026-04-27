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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 389.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 389.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 3041.57 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 389.82% to Rs 501.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 3041.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2443.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 210.26% to Rs 1506.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 485.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 11253.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9103.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3041.572443.83 24 11253.279103.06 24 OPM %47.5553.87 -62.6662.19 - PBDT-176.60169.19 PL 1040.52858.58 21 PBT-821.60116.07 PL 137.72644.89 -79 NP501.77102.44 390 1506.14485.45 210

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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