Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 66.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.82% to Rs 3268.66 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 66.80% to Rs 460.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 276.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 3268.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2557.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3268.662557.1963.4167.29499.02358.13442.99301.03460.98276.37

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