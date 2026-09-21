Piramal Finance raises Rs 1,100 cr via private placement of NCDs
Piramal Finance has allotted 1,10,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, NCDs each having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000 amounting Rs. 1100 crore on private placement basis. These NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market of National Stock Exchange of India and BSE respectively, and NSE being the designated Stock Exchange.
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST