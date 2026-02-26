Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

From CARE

Piramal Finance today announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded its Long-Term Bank Facilities and Debentures rating to 'CARE AA+; Stable' from 'CARE AA; Stable', reflecting the continued strengthening of the company's financial and risk profile.

This is the second domestic rating action at the AA+ level, following CRISIL's assignment of AA+/Stable in January 2026, reinforcing confidence in Piramal Finance's business stability, earnings resilience, and overall credit strength.

