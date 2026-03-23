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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Finance to consider fundraising on 27 March'26

Piramal Finance to consider fundraising on 27 March'26

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Piramal Finance has announced that its board of directors will meet on Friday, 27 March 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 20 March 2026, after market hours.

Piramal Finance is a retail-led upper layer NBFC with a pan-India presence, having served over 5 million customers across 26 states. In retail lending, the company offers home loans, loans against property, used car loans, personal loans, digital loans and small business loans. In wholesale lending, the company provides asset-backed, data-driven solutions across real estate and select non-real estate sectors.

 

Piramal Finance has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 401 crore in Q3 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 39 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Total income increased by 29% YoY to Rs 1,480 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter fell 3.56% to Rs 1,781.50 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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