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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma hikes stake in Yapan Bio

Piramal Pharma hikes stake in Yapan Bio

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

From 33.33% to 74% of the paid up share capital of Yapan Bio

Piramal Pharma has completed the acquisition of 1,46,400 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Yapan Bio (an associate company) from its existing shareholders for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately Rs 76 crore. Pursuant to the acquisition, the Company's shareholding in Yapan has increased from 33.33% to 74.00% of the equity share capital of Yapan.

 

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 2:16 PM IST