Piramal Pharma Ltd soars 0.83%, gains for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 195.03, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% jump in NIFTY and a 14.14% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 195.03, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24220.8. The Sensex is at 77561.47, up 1.04%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has gained around 16.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25998.85, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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