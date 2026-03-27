Piramal Pharma Ltd spurts 1.31%, gains for third straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.92, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.41% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% drop in NIFTY and a 7.02% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.92, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74113.48, down 1.54%. Piramal Pharma Ltd has dropped around 6.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22679.75, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.5, up 0.72% on the day. Piramal Pharma Ltd is down 36.41% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% drop in NIFTY and a 7.02% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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