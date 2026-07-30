Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 2269.92 crore

Net Loss of Piramal Pharma reported to Rs 69.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 2269.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1933.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2269.921933.718.605.52216.0997.52-7.46-99.76-69.39-81.70

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