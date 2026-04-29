Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 2751.77 crore

Net loss of Piramal Pharma reported to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 2751.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2754.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 325.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 91.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 8869.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9151.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

2751.772754.078869.089151.1816.7420.3710.3915.79437.15515.56851.321230.98218.77272.8020.08414.64-8.83153.50-325.9491.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News