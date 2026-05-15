Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 501.09 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 26.37% to Rs 26.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 501.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 468.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.66% to Rs 117.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 1912.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1704.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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