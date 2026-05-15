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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 501.09 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 26.37% to Rs 26.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 501.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 468.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.66% to Rs 117.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 1912.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1704.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales501.09468.78 7 1912.801704.57 12 OPM %16.2917.08 -16.5015.91 - PBDT64.1364.65 -1 272.24242.12 12 PBT37.4842.19 -11 167.58161.60 4 NP26.6136.14 -26 117.81122.29 -4

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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