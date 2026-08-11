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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 529.09 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 28.93% to Rs 29.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 529.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 456.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales529.09456.56 16 OPM %16.3216.50 -PBDT64.6062.19 4 PBT36.2236.55 -1 NP29.5022.88 29

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST