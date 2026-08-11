Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 529.09 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering rose 28.93% to Rs 29.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 529.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 456.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.529.09456.5616.3216.5064.6062.1936.2236.5529.5022.88

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