Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 89.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 149.25 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 89.34% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 149.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.149.25121.5430.5922.6972.4741.0666.6435.2152.7527.86

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