Plastiblends India jumps after Q4 profit rises 45% YoY

Plastiblends India surged 19.34% to Rs 188.50 after the company reported a strong rise in March quarter earnings.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 44.8% YoY to Rs 13.86 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9.57 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 114.2% from Rs 6.47 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 5.8% YoY to Rs 210.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 199.16 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 13.4% from Rs 185.8 crore in Q3.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 22.66 crore in Q4 FY26, up 34.4% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 10.76% from 8.47% in the same quarter last year

Profit before tax stood at Rs 18.32 crore in Q4 FY26, up 113% vs Q3 and 43.4% vs Q4 FY25.

Cost pressures remained visible during the quarter. Raw material costs rose sharply by 17.3% YoY to Rs 155.46 crore, driven by higher polymer prices amid geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. Employee expenses remained largely stable at Rs 10.82 crore, while interest costs increased to Rs 0.66 crore as against Rs 0.28 crore in Q4FY25.

The company noted that it benefited from a one-time marginal inventory gain in Q4 as it was holding lower-cost inventory. However, procurement is now happening at elevated prices, with volatility in input costs, a weaker rupee, and rising logistics and insurance expenses expected to keep margins under pressure in the near term.

For the full year, revenue remained largely flat, rising 1.1% YoY to Rs 788.66 crore in FY26. EBITDA increased 7.6% to Rs 66.05 crore, with margins improving to 6.19% from 5.76%.

PBT came in at Rs 48.82 crore, up 8.7% YoY, while net profit rose 9.7% to Rs 36.69 crore in FY26.

Cash flow performance strengthened, with net cash from operating activities increasing to Rs 21.33 crore in FY26 from Rs 8.86 crore in FY25.

Management highlighted that the plastics industry is currently facing elevated raw material costs due to geopolitical tensions, particularly impacting polymer prices. However, the company remains optimistic about long-term demand, supported by rising domestic consumption, China+1 tailwinds, and government policy support.

Plastiblends continues to expand its engineering plastics capacity and has invested Rs 18.14 crore in FY26 toward this segment, which is expected to drive future growth.

Plastiblends India is a leading manufacturer of masterbatches, which are concentrated mixtures of pigments and additives used to enhance the properties and appearance of plastics. Its products are widely used across industries such as packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and textiles.