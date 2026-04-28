Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 210.62 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 44.83% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 210.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.72% to Rs 36.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 788.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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