Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 67.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 221.61 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 67.60% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 221.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.221.61199.639.926.7523.9515.7320.2311.8914.958.92

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