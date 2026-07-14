Plastiblends India surges after PAT rises nearly 68% YoY in Q1

Plastiblends India jumped 4.36% to Rs 204.50 after the company reported 67.6% rise in net profit to Rs 14.95 crore on an 11% increase in revenue to Rs 221.61 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total operating expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 199.63 crore, up 7.2% YoY. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 11.5% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 7.0% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 20.23 crore, up by 70.1% from Rs 11.89 crore in Q1 FY26.

Plastiblends India is a leading manufacturer of masterbatches, which are concentrated mixtures of pigments and additives used to enhance the properties and appearance of plastics. Its products are widely used across industries such as packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and textiles.

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