Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 166.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 132.01 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 166.43% to Rs 15.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 132.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.82% to Rs 51.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 450.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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