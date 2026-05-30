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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 113.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 113.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 51.80% to Rs 111.53 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires rose 113.66% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.80% to Rs 111.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 153.47% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.78% to Rs 318.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.5373.47 52 318.06218.18 46 OPM %6.294.56 -4.933.62 - PBDT6.062.92 108 12.945.80 123 PBT5.312.33 128 9.963.91 155 NP3.911.83 114 7.302.88 153

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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