PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.16 lakh crore investment, generate 14.39 lakh jobs

Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated that Production Linked Incentives or PLI schemes attracted over Rs 2.16 lakh crore investment and generated 14.39 lakh jobs so far. Govt of India launched the 'Make in India' initiative on 25th September 2014 to facilitate Investment, foster Innovation, build best in class Infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. Presently, Make in India 2.0 focuses on 27 sectors including 15 manufacturing sectors, implemented across various Ministries and Departments and State Governments.

As part of Make in India initiative, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been implemented across 14 key sectors, namely Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM), IT Hardware, Pharmaceuticals, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, Automobiles and Auto Components, Advanced Chemistry Cell Batteries, Solar PV modules, Telecom & Networking Products, Food Processing, Textiles, Specialty Steel, White Goods, Drones & Drone Components by incentivizing incremental production and sales,. The PLI schemes have facilitated fresh investments in the identified sectors and supported the expansion of manufacturing capacities.

The PLI schemes have generated investments exceeding Rs 2.16 lakh crore as of 31th December 2025. The investments made under the PLI Schemes have led to incremental production and sales of over Rs 20.41 lakh crore, as of 31st December, 2025. Further, the Schemes have resulted in an employment generation of over 14.39 lakh (direct and indirect), and 836 applications have been approved across all 14 sectors covered under the PLI framework.

The impact of PLI Schemes has been significant across various sectors in India. The Schemes have contributed substantially towards strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity, enhancing exports, generating employment and reducing the import dependence across multiple strategic sectors.

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