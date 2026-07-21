Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.40 lakh crore investment so far

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
The Government had launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors with an approved financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities, attract investments, increase exports, generate employment and improve India's global competitiveness. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) acts as the nodal Department for overall coordination and monitoring of the PLI Schemes, while the respective Administrative Ministries/Departments are responsible for implementation of their respective Schemes. As on 31.03.2026, under the PLI Schemes, resulted actual investment of over Rs 2.40 lakh crore and employment generation of over 14.15 lakh (direct and indirect). The PLI Schemes have collectively enabled exports of over Rs 15.2 lakh crore since their inception, reflecting India's growing integration with global value chains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 75.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Ador Welding reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ador Welding reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sensex settles 238 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,200 mark; VIX slides 2.92

Sensex settles 238 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,200 mark; VIX slides 2.92

Nifty slips below 24,200 as higher crude, FII selling keep markets under pressure

Nifty slips below 24,200 as higher crude, FII selling keep markets under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayWho is Kanishka NarayanTata Consumer Products Q1 PreviewCJP Jantar Mantar ProtestMahindra Finance Q1 ResultsUltraTech Cement Stock OutlookUpcoming Q1 ResultsTVS Motor Q1 Results