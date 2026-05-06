PM Modi Condemns UAE Attacks, Stands in Solidarity

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE that led to injuries to three Indian nationals. He said that targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable.

Shri Modi stated that India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterated its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasized that ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.

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