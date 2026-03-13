Friday, March 13, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi reiterates India's consistent position on resolving all issues through dialogue and diplomacy in conversation with Iranian President

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the "serious situation" in West Asia. Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The prime minister told the Iranian President that the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities. The prime minister also reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged dialogue and diplomacy to end the crisis. According to an official statement, President Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on the recent developments in the region. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

Stock Alert: Biocon, Kalpataru Projects, CESC, Adani Energy Solutions, Avenue Supermarts

ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

Godrej Properties acquires 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices; FII selling continues unabated

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

