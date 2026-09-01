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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM Modi terms India's 7.8% GDP growth a herculean feat

PM Modi terms India's 7.8% GDP growth a herculean feat

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Indias exemplary GDP growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of Financial Year 2026-27 a herculean feat. The Prime Minister said that the achievement reflects the collective strength and resilience of the people of the country, despite oil price shocks, supply chain disruptions and global uncertainties. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the credit for this strong performance goes to the people of the country and their hard work. The Finance Minister said that the reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results. She further said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government remains committed to further expanding economic opportunities for all citizens

 

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:31 AM IST