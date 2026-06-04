PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 22,000 Cr Projects in Gujarat & Daman including ESIC Hospital & NAMO Airport Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Daman on 5th June, Friday and inaugurate cum lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. Also, he will visit Hazira in Surat district and review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects.This includes the inauguration of a 200-bedded ESIC Hospital in Surat and a new terminal building of NAMO Airport in Daman.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News