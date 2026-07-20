PNB climbs after Q1 profit surges over three-fold to Rs 5,253 cr

Punjab National Bank (PNB) jumped 4.08% to Rs 110.09 after the bank's standalone net profit surged 213.63% to Rs 5,253.29 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1,675 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Total income remained largely unchanged at Rs 37,232 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 37,231.76 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 3.25% to Rs 6,978.01 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net interest income (NII) rose 2.1% to Rs 10,798 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10,578 crore a year earlier, while the global net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.64% in Q1 FY27 from 2.50% in Q1 FY26.

The bank's global business expanded 10.2% YoY to Rs 29,97,970 crore as of 30 June 2026. Global advances grew 12.7% YoY to Rs 12,73,132 crore, while global deposits rose 8.5% YoY to Rs 1,72,4837 crore in Q1 FY27.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 6,13,116 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared to Rs 5,68,638 crore posted in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 7.8%. However, the domestic CASA ratio moderated slightly to 36.7% as of 30 June 2026 from 37% a year ago.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced 17.09% to Rs 35,381 crore as of 30 June 2026, as against Rs 42,673 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.78% as on 30th June 2026 as against 3.78% recorded as on 30th June 2-25. The net NPA ratio reduced to 0.28% in as on 30th June 2026 as against 0.38% as on 30th June 2025.

The bank's capital position remained strong, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) at 18.13% and the Common Equity Tier-I (CET-I) ratio improving to 14.52% from 12.95% in the year-ago period.

The slippage ratio also improved to 0.68% in Q1 FY27 from 0.71% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Punjab National Bank is a public sector bank that is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As on 30th June 2026, the bank had 10,359 domestic branches and 2 International Branches. Out of the total branches, the bank had 38.7% branches in rural & 24.6 % in semi-urban areas.

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