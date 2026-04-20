PNB Gilts clocks PAT of Rs 12.99 crore in Q4

PNB Gilts has reported 82.68% drop in net profit to Rs 12.99 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 75.01 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations for the period under review was Rs 424.11 crore, up 1.27% YoY.

Total expenses jumped 28.3% to Rs 410.22 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. This was primarily on account of loss on securities of Rs 72.52 crore registered in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 14.16 crore, down by 85.72% from Rs 99.18 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, PNB Gilts has reported net profit and total revenue of Rs 181.62 crore (down 22.06% YoY) and Rs 1,689.03 crore (up 11.72% YoY), respectively.

PNB Gilts is one of the seven standalone primary dealers (PDs) in the Indian G-Secs market. The range of products and services offered by the company includes T-bills, central government dated securities, state government securities, public sector unit (PSU) bonds, inter corporate deposits, gilt accounts, money market instruments and investment/trading in equity and equity derivatives. In addition, it offers advisory services to clients for managing their G-Sec portfolios.

The scrip shed 0.98% to end at Rs 74.41 on the BSE today.