PNB Gilts standalone net profit declines 82.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 424.11 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts declined 82.68% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 424.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 418.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.06% to Rs 181.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 1698.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1675.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

424.11418.771698.761675.9877.9797.1291.5296.9214.9399.96242.61312.1713.9299.02239.84308.7512.9975.02181.62233.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News