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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.15% in the March 2026 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 2181.53 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 19.15% to Rs 655.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 2181.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2021.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.34% to Rs 2291.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1936.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 8504.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7665.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2181.532021.85 8 8504.527665.35 11 OPM %97.6193.41 -94.5092.19 - PBDT873.79725.52 20 3037.092541.66 19 PBT854.61711.21 20 2970.612485.77 20 NP655.80550.38 19 2291.241936.14 18

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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