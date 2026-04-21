PNB Housing Finance surges after strong Q4 numbers

PNB Housing Finance jumped 10% to Rs 996.35 after the company reported 19.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 656 crore on a 10.8% increase in net interest income to Rs 813 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Net interest margin improved by 6 basis points in Q4 FY26 to 3.69% compared to 3.63% during previous quarter.

Total income for the period under review was Rs 2,171.91 crore, up 6.6% YoY.

Total operating expenditure added up to Rs 1474.34 crore (up 5.8% YoY) , primarily on account of higher interest costs (up 5.8% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 19.5% YoY).

Operating profit before provisions & contingencies was Rs 697.57 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.6% YoY.

The company wrote back provisions amounting to Rs 176.22 crore in the March 2026 as against Rs 64.83 crore written back in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 854.61 crore, up 20.2% from Rs 711.21 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys overall disbursements in Q4 FY26 increased by 36% YoY to Rs 9,355 crore, including Rs 335 crore from the disciplined re entry into the Corporate lending segment. Retail disbursements clocked an all-time high of Rs 9,020 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total loan assets grew by 15.3% to Rs 87,347 crore as on 31 March 2026 from Rs 75,765 crore as on 31 March 2025.

For FY26, the company has reported net profit and total income of Rs 2,291.24 crore (up 18.3% YoY) and Rs 8,505.04 crore (up 10.6% YoY), respectively.

The total number of branches stands at 393 as on 31 March 2026, with 37 additions in FY26.

Capital risk adequacy ratio stood at 27.26% while the Tier-I ratio was at 26.89% as on 31 March 2026.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY26, subject to the shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Ajai Shukla, managing director & CEO, said: "FY 2025-26 marked a year of resilient and balanced growth for the company, reflecting the strength of our strategy and focused approach.

We delivered a healthy expansion in our retail loan portfolio along with sustaining robust asset quality and profitability. The continued focus on disciplined collections and portfolio management resulted in GNPA improving to sub-1% levels."

PNB Housing Finance is promoted by Punjab National Bank and is a registered housing finance company with National Housing Bank (NHB). The companys asset base comprises primarily of retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focusses on organized mass housing segment financing for acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loan against properties and loans for purchase & construction of non-residential premises. PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company.