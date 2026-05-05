PNB posts over 14% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; clocks net interest income of Rs 10,380 crore

Punjab National Bank has reported 14.4% rise in net profit to Rs 5,225 crore despite a 1.1% fall in total income to Rs 36,319 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) fell by 3.5% to Rs 10,380 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 10,757 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating profit for the period under review was Rs 7,500 crore, up 10.7% YoY.

Provisions increased by 17.7% to Rs 424 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 360 crore in Q4 FY25. Of this, provisions for NPA were Rs 906 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up 54% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 7,077 crore, up by 10.3% from Rs 6,416 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the bank has reported net profit and total income of Rs 16,904 crore (up 1.6% YoY) and Rs 147,017 crore (up 6.5% YoY), respectively.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined by Rs 6,958 Crore to Rs 37,124 crore as on 31 March 2026 from Rs 44,082 crore as on 31 March 2025.

GNPA ratio improved by 100 basis points on Y-o-Y basis to 2.95% as on 31 March 2026 from 3.95% as on 31 March 2025.

NNPA ratio improved by 11 basis points on Y-o-Y basis to 0.29% as on 31 March 2026 from 0.40% as on 31 March 2025.

The banks deposits increased by 9.2% YoY to Rs 17,11,126 crore while net advances rose by 13.7% to Rs 12,25,292 crore as on 31 March 2026.

CRAR increased to 17.74% on 31 March 2026 from 17.01% on 31st March25, showing an improvement of 73 basis points. As on 31 March 2026, Tier-I capital was 15.15% and Tier-II Capital was 2.59%.

Punjab National Bank is a public sector bank that is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As on 31 March 2026, the bank had 10,324 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of the total branches, the bank had 63.4% branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The scrip shed 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 108.35 on the BSE.

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