PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 23.05% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 1688.46 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech declined 23.05% to Rs 331.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 431.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 1688.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1422.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1688.461422.80 19 OPM %31.0125.82 -PBDT471.00211.39 123 PBT431.55180.15 140 NP331.95431.41 -23
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST