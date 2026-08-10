PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 23.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 1688.46 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 23.05% to Rs 331.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 431.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 1688.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1422.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1688.461422.8031.0125.82471.00211.39431.55180.15331.95431.41

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