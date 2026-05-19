Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 42.89% in the March 2026 quarter

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 42.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 1616.98 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 42.89% to Rs 107.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 1616.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1704.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 831.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.69% to Rs 5368.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6768.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1616.981704.11 -5 5368.106768.68 -21 OPM %17.1421.26 -21.1730.52 - PBDT181.54191.62 -5 696.451386.08 -50 PBT146.31151.00 -3 574.311191.56 -52 NP107.8575.48 43 831.77815.49 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 98.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 98.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 126.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 126.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 642.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 642.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

UR Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

UR Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea ShareQ4 Results TodayTrump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026IMD Heatwave AlertPetrol Diesel Price HikeIPL 2026 Points Table