PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 42.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 1616.98 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 42.89% to Rs 107.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 1616.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1704.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 831.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.69% to Rs 5368.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6768.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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