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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 194-cr EPC project in UP

PNC Infratech emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 194-cr EPC project in UP

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

PNC Infratech has emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for an EPC project awarded by the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for a quoted price of Rs 194.4 crore.

The project involves the construction of a 4-lane flyover with 2 loops and 2 ramps at the Shaheed Path intersection on the RHS bank of the Gomti River, Lucknow, on an EPC basis.

The completion period for the project is 24 months. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

 

PNC Infratech is one of the leading infrastructure development, construction, and management companies in India. The company undertakes infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, power transmission lines and towers, and industrial area development.

PNC Infratech reported a 5.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 76.7 crore in the third quarter, compared with Rs 81.4 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 18.3% to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 1,470 crore.

Shares of PNC Infratech rose 1.91% to close at Rs 223.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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