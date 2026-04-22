PNC Infratech gains after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 3,483-cr NHAI projects

PNC Infratech surged 7.29% to Rs 223.60 after the company emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two HAM-based National Highway projects floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with a combined bid project cost of Rs 3,483 crore.

The financial bids for the two projects were opened on 21 April 2026. Both projects are located in Uttar Pradesh on the NH-927 section and will be executed under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under the NH (O) scheme.

The first project involves the construction of a 4-lane highway from Barabanki to Mustafabad, with a quoted bid project cost of Rs 1,728 crore. The second project involves the construction of a 4-lane highway from Mustafabad to Biswariya, with a quoted bid project cost of Rs 1,755 crore.

Each project has an execution timeline of 24 months. The company said that neither the promoter nor the promoter group nor the group companies have any interest in the awarding authority, and the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

PNC Infratech is one of the leading infrastructure development, construction and management companies in India. The company undertakes infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, power transmission lines and towers, and industrial area development.

PNC Infrastructure reported a 5.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 76.7 crore in the third quarter, compared with Rs 81.4 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 18.3% to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 1,470 crore.