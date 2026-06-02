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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech gains on bagging Rs 194-cr EPC order from Lucknow Development Authority

PNC Infratech gains on bagging Rs 194-cr EPC order from Lucknow Development Authority

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

PNC Infratech rose 1.37% to Rs 210.25 after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for an EPC contract worth Rs 194.40 crore.

The project involves construction of a four-lane flyover with two loops and two ramps at Shaheed Path Intersection, RHS bank of Gomti River in Lucknow.

The domestic order is to be executed over a period of 24 months, the company said. The contract does not involve any related-party transaction and has been awarded by a domestic entity, it added.

PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development, construction and management activities across sectors, including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, power transmission lines and industrial area development.

 

PNC Infratech reported a 42.88% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 75.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations declined 5.11% YoY to Rs 1,616.98 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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