PNC Infratech reports 43% jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 108 crore

PNC Infratech reported a 42.88% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 75.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations declined 5.11% YoY to Rs 1,616.98 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 3.10% year-on-year to Rs 146.31 crore. The company also reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 8.46 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 1.99% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 831.77 crore, despite a 20.69% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 5,368.10 crore.

Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rs 4,592.97 crore in FY26, compared with negative net cash from operating activities of Rs 56.11 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

The board also approved the appointment and designation of Chakresh Kumar Jain, managing director, as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development, construction and management activities across sectors, including highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, power transmission lines and industrial area development.

The counter slipped 1.52% to Rs 210.90 on the BSE.

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