PNC Infratech successfully bids for Pantnagar Airport project worth Rs 302 cr

PNC Infratech has emerged as L1 (First Lowest) bidder for a project namely "Detailed Designing, Engineeiing, Procurement and Construction of Cityside works (New Domestic Terminal Building with parking, Electrical Sub-Station, Approach Roads, Ancillary Structures, Allied Works and Associated MEP and Electro-Mechanical works, Airport System, IT System, Security System including Maintenance, Operation & AICMC etc.) and Airside Works (Extension and Strengthening of Runway, Apron, Taxiways, Isolation Bay, RESA, Grading, Civil and Electrical works for NAV-AIDS Facilities, Perimeter Road, Approach Road, Runway Lighting System, allied works etc.) at Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand on EPC Basis" on 29 May 2026 for a quoted price of Rs.302.44 crore.