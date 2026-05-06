PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery slumps as Q4 PAT slides 52% QoQ to Rs 5 cr

Shares of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery tanked 4.90% to Rs 903.95 due to weak sequential performance.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellerys net profit tanked 51.63% to Rs 5.13 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 10.60 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 35.76% to Rs 29.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26. PBT tanked 48.44% to Rs 7.31 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 25.12% while revenue from operations rallied 30.42% in Q4 FY26. PBT rallied 32.90% YoY.

Total expenses were Rs 28.68 crore in Q4 FY26, up 28.68% YoY from Rs 18.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee expenses increased 58.62% to Rs 0.92 crore from Rs 0.58 crore a year earlier.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is in the retail business of costume and fashion jewellery under the brand name Gargi by PN Gadgil & Sons.

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