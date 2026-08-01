PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit declines 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 30.22 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declined 4.90% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.2227.3119.7623.217.547.406.797.135.055.31

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