PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 25.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.41% to Rs 29.59 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 25.06% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 29.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.75% to Rs 31.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 149.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

29.5922.69149.40126.3523.4520.8926.5329.657.845.7444.1139.307.315.5142.5338.705.144.1131.3328.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News