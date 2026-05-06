Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 25.06% in the March 2026 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 25.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 30.41% to Rs 29.59 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 25.06% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 29.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.75% to Rs 31.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 149.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.5922.69 30 149.40126.35 18 OPM %23.4520.89 -26.5329.65 - PBDT7.845.74 37 44.1139.30 12 PBT7.315.51 33 42.5338.70 10 NP5.144.11 25 31.3328.81 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Metals posts PAT of Rs 1,530.1 crore in Q4

Lloyds Metals posts PAT of Rs 1,530.1 crore in Q4

Larsen & Toubro secures its largest domestic order in metals segment

Larsen & Toubro secures its largest domestic order in metals segment

Goldiam International launches India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder

Goldiam International launches India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks to Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayBank of baroda Q4 Results PreviewSBI Q4 Results PreviewNSE DividendTechnology NewsPersonal Finance