PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery reports stellar Q3 performnace

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 23.11 crore in Q3 FY26, rising over 12 times from Rs 1.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped nearly 22 times to Rs 144.18 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6.65 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 30.90 crore during the quarter, significantly higher than Rs 1.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased nearly 23.5 times year-on-year to Rs 113.39 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 4.82 crore in the same period last year. Employee benefit expenses also rose sharply by about 16.5 times to Rs 2.45 crore during the period under review.

Sares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery entered into stock market on 4 March 2026. The scrip debuted on the bourses at Rs 372, marking a discount of 3.63% to the issue price of Rs 386.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery offers different types of jewellery using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones, which are studded into precious metals such as gold and platinum. The product offerings include rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, solitaires, bangles, bracelets, mangalsutra, nose rings, and chains to cater to diverse customer segments and occasions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News