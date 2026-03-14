PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 1162.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2064.86% to Rs 144.18 crore

Net profit of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery rose 1162.84% to Rs 23.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2064.86% to Rs 144.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.144.186.6623.3027.4831.121.8330.911.8323.111.83

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