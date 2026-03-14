PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 1162.84% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2064.86% to Rs 144.18 croreNet profit of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery rose 1162.84% to Rs 23.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2064.86% to Rs 144.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales144.186.66 2065 OPM %23.3027.48 -PBDT31.121.83 1601 PBT30.911.83 1589 NP23.111.83 1163
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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST