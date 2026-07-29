PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 265.23% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 119.48% to Rs 117.97 croreNet profit of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery rose 265.23% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.48% to Rs 117.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.9753.75 119 OPM %28.7621.56 -PBDT36.769.89 272 PBT36.409.85 270 NP27.217.45 265
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST