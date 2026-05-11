PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 350.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 138.94% to Rs 138.13 croreNet profit of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery rose 350.74% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 138.94% to Rs 138.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 881.18% to Rs 64.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 580.98% to Rs 439.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales138.1357.81 139 439.0364.47 581 OPM %22.1413.99 -21.6315.42 - PBDT28.986.96 316 87.148.80 890 PBT28.746.93 315 86.488.77 886 NP21.414.75 351 64.666.59 881
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST